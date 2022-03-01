ScPrime Hits 1-Day Volume of $96,297.00 (SCP)

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Over the last week, ScPrime has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar. ScPrime has a market cap of $38.99 million and approximately $96,297.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ScPrime coin can currently be bought for $0.95 or 0.00002161 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Siacoin (SC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00011109 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004372 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ScPrime Profile

ScPrime (CRYPTO:SCP) is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 41,095,640 coins. ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

