SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc Declares Dividend of GBX 1.41 (LON:SEIT)

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (LON:SEIT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.41 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON SEIT opened at GBX 113 ($1.52) on Tuesday. SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 109 ($1.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 120 ($1.61). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 115.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 115.15. The stock has a market cap of £1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.29.
SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
