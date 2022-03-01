Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.74

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA – Get Rating) (NYSE:SA) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$21.74 and traded as high as C$22.06. Seabridge Gold shares last traded at C$21.91, with a volume of 123,111 shares changing hands.
Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seabridge Gold in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$20.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$21.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -405.74.
Seabridge Gold Company Profile (TSE:SEA)
Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, rhenium, and molybdenum ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Getchell Gold Belt of Northern Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.
