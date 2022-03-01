Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Acquires 10,701 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 535,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 10,701 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.50% of Helmerich & Payne worth $14,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the third quarter worth approximately $2,168,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,350,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,028,000 after buying an additional 38,587 shares during the last quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 8.9% during the third quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC now owns 39,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 4.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 54.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 161,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 57,066 shares during the period. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 7,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $173,559.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HP stock opened at $36.23 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 2.03. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $36.28.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 22.22% and a negative return on equity of 8.10%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is presently -34.84%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.92.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

