Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Acquires 46,299 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,299 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Fox Factory worth $17,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FOXF. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Fox Factory during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fox Factory by 64.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fox Factory during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 236.3% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Fox Factory during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

FOXF stock opened at $118.02 on Tuesday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a one year low of $110.64 and a one year high of $190.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.79.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The firm had revenue of $342.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FOXF shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

