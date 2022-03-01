Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Boosts Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 392,191 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 24,808 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Devon Energy worth $13,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 51.6% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 277.4% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $59.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $20.14 and a 12 month high of $59.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.45 and a 200-day moving average of $41.25. The company has a market capitalization of $39.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.87.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 23.60%. Analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.55%.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $463,043.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $1,680,764.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,438 shares of company stock worth $2,264,599 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DVN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Benchmark upgraded Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Devon Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.05.

Devon Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.