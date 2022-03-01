Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Boosts Stake in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 577,874 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 11,510 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 1.03% of First Busey worth $14,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Busey by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 873,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,550,000 after acquiring an additional 29,045 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First Busey by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,995,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,401,000 after buying an additional 49,354 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Busey by 27.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 103,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 22,115 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Busey by 10.1% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in First Busey by 10.4% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 62,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BUSE stock opened at $27.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.92. First Busey Co. has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $29.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.96.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). First Busey had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 28.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Busey Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.63%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of First Busey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of First Busey from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

