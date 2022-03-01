Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Boosts Stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 690,880 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,651 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $14,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 11.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 4,288 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Suncor Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,359,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Suncor Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 12.6% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,776,210 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $186,432,000 after buying an additional 869,252 shares during the period. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in Suncor Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,391,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

SU opened at $30.53 on Tuesday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $30.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.57.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.01). Suncor Energy had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 10.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.3311 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 59.01%.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

