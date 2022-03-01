Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Boosts Stock Position in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,684,221 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 651,266 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 2.84% of Quotient Technology worth $15,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QUOT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Quotient Technology by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 297,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 24,783 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Quotient Technology by 204.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,203,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,003,000 after buying an additional 808,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Quotient Technology by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,028,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after buying an additional 551,349 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Quotient Technology by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,662,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,495,000 after buying an additional 565,052 shares during the period. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 150,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 64,745 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Quotient Technology alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QUOT. Zacks Investment Research cut Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Quotient Technology from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Quotient Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.

Quotient Technology stock opened at $6.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.92. The firm has a market cap of $626.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Quotient Technology Inc. has a one year low of $5.09 and a one year high of $17.93.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $146.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.87 million. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 18.83% and a negative net margin of 8.74%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Quotient Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.