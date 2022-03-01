Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Buys 58,088 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 645,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,088 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.22% of Pure Storage worth $16,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,275,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,917,000 after acquiring an additional 42,330 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 178.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,341,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,201,000 after purchasing an additional 75,499 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 152,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 21,109 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 463,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,049,000 after acquiring an additional 26,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

PSTG stock opened at $25.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of -34.59 and a beta of 1.41. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.79 and a 1-year high of $35.09.

A number of brokerages have commented on PSTG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Pure Storage from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on Pure Storage from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pure Storage from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Pure Storage from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 29,311 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $921,830.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 26,444 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $867,363.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

