Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Decreases Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,498 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $18,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 143.0% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 673,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $387,019,000 after purchasing an additional 396,470 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,120,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,487,726,000 after purchasing an additional 217,116 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 23.5% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,094,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $918,000,000 after purchasing an additional 208,213 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 53.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 505,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $423,760,000 after purchasing an additional 176,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 97.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 180,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $155,342,000 after purchasing an additional 89,040 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total transaction of $15,070,855.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BLK. Bank of America began coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $980.14.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $743.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $670.28 and a 52-week high of $973.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $831.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $882.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.46%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 43.23%.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

