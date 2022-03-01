Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,009 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.20% of Anaplan worth $17,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Palestra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan during the third quarter worth about $164,099,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 8.0% during the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,165,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,841,000 after buying an additional 159,690 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 22.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,055,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,563,000 after buying an additional 380,448 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 61.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,808,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,390,000 after buying an additional 691,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,693,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,095,000 after buying an additional 19,090 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Anaplan news, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 10,170 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $460,192.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $1,399,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,724 shares of company stock valued at $6,435,667 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Anaplan from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Anaplan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

PLAN stock opened at $47.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.01 and a beta of 1.86. Anaplan, Inc. has a one year low of $39.92 and a one year high of $70.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.29.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

