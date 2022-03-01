Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,070 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,646 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $19,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Soroban Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 48.5% in the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 5,465,343 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,071,262,000 after buying an additional 1,784,379 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 23.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,118,974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,003,371,000 after buying an additional 984,417 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,495,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,057,298,000 after buying an additional 529,029 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 30.9% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,710,047 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $335,186,000 after buying an additional 403,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3,282.3% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 394,474 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $77,321,000 after buying an additional 382,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $245.95 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $195.68 and a 52-week high of $256.11. The stock has a market cap of $156.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $246.53 and its 200 day moving average is $233.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.33.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

