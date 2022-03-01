Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Grows Stock Position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 410,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,198 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Alkermes worth $12,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKS. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Alkermes in the third quarter worth $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Alkermes by 42.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Alkermes by 61.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Alkermes in the third quarter worth $77,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Alkermes by 527.4% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alkermes alerts:

In related news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 11,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $296,699.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 2,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $58,042.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ALKS stock opened at $24.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.75. Alkermes plc has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.86 and a beta of 0.90.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $324.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.55 million. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ALKS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered Alkermes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on Alkermes from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Alkermes from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Alkermes in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.22.

Alkermes Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.