Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $12.34 Million Stock Holdings in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.35% of Allegiant Travel worth $12,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALGT. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 164.8% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 319,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,461,000 after purchasing an additional 198,847 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 58.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 127.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 9,927 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 2.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the third quarter valued at approximately $352,000. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Allegiant Travel news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 630 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $116,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 1,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $217,562.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,983 shares of company stock worth $3,627,219 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALGT opened at $174.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $179.75 and a 200 day moving average of $185.29. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $155.34 and a 1 year high of $271.29.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $496.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.12) EPS. Allegiant Travel’s revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.45.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

