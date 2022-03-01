Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $12.62 Million Stock Holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its stake in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,702 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 25,513 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.36% of Rogers worth $12,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rogers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rogers by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Rogers by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Rogers by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 984 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rogers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROG stock opened at $273.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 47.64 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $272.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Rogers Co. has a 1-year low of $172.21 and a 1-year high of $274.17.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $230.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.30 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rogers Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROG. lowered Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $233.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. CJS Securities downgraded Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $277.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. B. Riley downgraded Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.75.

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

