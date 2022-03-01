Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $12.74 Million Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 430,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,308 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.20% of Huntsman worth $12,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Huntsman by 24.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Huntsman by 81.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 2.9% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Huntsman by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HUN opened at $40.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.92. Huntsman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.09 and a fifty-two week high of $41.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.68 and its 200 day moving average is $32.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.22.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Huntsman had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.82%.

Several research analysts have commented on HUN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Huntsman from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Huntsman from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.73.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

