Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $13.07 Million Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,874 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $13,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 74,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,540,000 after buying an additional 5,677 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 31,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,355 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 107,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,219,000 after purchasing an additional 47,018 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 293,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,850,000 after purchasing an additional 81,205 shares during the period. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank raised WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.22.

Shares of WEC opened at $90.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.25. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.73 and a 52 week high of $99.86.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.728 per share. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 69.95%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

