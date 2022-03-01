Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $13.21 Million Stock Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.16% of Berry Global Group worth $13,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BERY. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,400,000. Monarch Alternative Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 92.5% during the third quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital LP now owns 1,251,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,161,000 after buying an additional 601,000 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 46.6% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,848,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,545,000 after acquiring an additional 587,715 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 148.4% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 960,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,476,000 after buying an additional 573,880 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 10.0% during the third quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,851,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,211,000 after purchasing an additional 530,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.
Berry Global Group stock opened at $60.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.32. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.94 and a fifty-two week high of $74.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.76.
In related news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $1,007,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Berry Global Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.23.
Berry Global Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value-added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.
