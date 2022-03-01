Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $13.21 Million Stock Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.16% of Berry Global Group worth $13,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BERY. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,400,000. Monarch Alternative Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 92.5% during the third quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital LP now owns 1,251,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,161,000 after buying an additional 601,000 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 46.6% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,848,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,545,000 after acquiring an additional 587,715 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 148.4% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 960,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,476,000 after buying an additional 573,880 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 10.0% during the third quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,851,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,211,000 after purchasing an additional 530,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group stock opened at $60.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.32. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.94 and a fifty-two week high of $74.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 5.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $1,007,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Berry Global Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.23.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value-added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

