Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $14.57 Million Stake in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC trimmed its holdings in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 940,443 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 25,322 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 2.52% of Sierra Wireless worth $14,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWIR. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 492.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after buying an additional 297,700 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 0.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 154,367 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 4.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,513 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 117.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,373 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 31,553 shares during the period. 58.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SWIR opened at $18.89 on Tuesday. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $20.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $713.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 2.10.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating ) (TSE:SW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.28. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 17.47% and a negative net margin of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $21.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

