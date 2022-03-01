Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $16.34 Million Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,818 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,615 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $16,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 60.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,589,000 after acquiring an additional 13,903 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 9.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 208.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 7.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 463.9% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,738,000 after acquiring an additional 15,755 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

NYSE:MLM opened at $379.40 on Tuesday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $312.42 and a 52 week high of $446.46. The firm has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $400.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $392.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.22. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 21.75%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MLM. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $484.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.20.

About Martin Marietta Materials (Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.