Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $17.72 Million Stock Position in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 366,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,627 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 1.29% of Columbus McKinnon worth $17,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 105,214.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 7,365 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCO opened at $45.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 46.10, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.73. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 12-month low of $41.01 and a 12-month high of $57.06.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.16 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is 24.24%.

CMCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

