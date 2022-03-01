Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $17.95 Million Stock Holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 396,516 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,794 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 1.03% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $17,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $254,000. Institutional investors own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director Peter Hui sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total transaction of $190,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of EFSC stock opened at $49.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.24. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 12-month low of $42.23 and a 12-month high of $52.00.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.16. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 29.50% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

Enterprise Financial Services Profile (Get Rating)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.