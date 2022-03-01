Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $18.05 Million Holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 564,661 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 31,322 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Summit Materials worth $18,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 4.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,936 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 0.3% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 157,530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 4.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 4.6% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,521 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 6.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

NYSE SUM opened at $31.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 1.27. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.45 and a 52 week high of $41.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $596.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Summit Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Summit Materials from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Summit Materials from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.45.

About Summit Materials (Get Rating)

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.