Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $18.60 Million Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lowered its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 227,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,809 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $18,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Novartis by 104.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,050,000 after purchasing an additional 31,683 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its holdings in Novartis by 3.1% during the third quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 212,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,376,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 4.0% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 10.8% during the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 8,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in Novartis by 164.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 293,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,008,000 after purchasing an additional 182,675 shares during the period. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Novartis in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Novartis in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.75.

Shares of NVS opened at $87.46 on Tuesday. Novartis AG has a one year low of $79.34 and a one year high of $95.17. The company has a market cap of $195.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.61.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). Novartis had a net margin of 46.27% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.53%.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

