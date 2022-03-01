Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Purchases 30,991 Shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,991 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.88% of EnPro Industries worth $15,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 1.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in EnPro Industries by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in EnPro Industries by 8.7% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in EnPro Industries by 4.8% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in EnPro Industries by 5.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NPO opened at $110.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 1.88. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.80 and a 52-week high of $117.63. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.17.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $280.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is presently 12.66%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NPO. Zacks Investment Research raised EnPro Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet raised EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. StockNews.com cut EnPro Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.67.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

