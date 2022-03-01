Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Purchases 6,384 Shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 312,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,384 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 1.42% of Huron Consulting Group worth $16,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HURN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,214,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,712,000 after buying an additional 640,341 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 3rd quarter worth $5,639,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,543,000 after purchasing an additional 105,378 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 808,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,761,000 after purchasing an additional 90,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 419,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,795,000 after purchasing an additional 86,825 shares in the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HURN opened at $49.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.66 and a 12 month high of $59.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.86. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.92.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $248.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $809,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James H. Roth sold 4,661 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total transaction of $203,219.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,027,406. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday.

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

