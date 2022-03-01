Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Raises Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $19,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Camden National Bank increased its stake in AbbVie by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in AbbVie by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 326,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,819,000 after purchasing an additional 36,981 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in AbbVie by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,931,000 after purchasing an additional 214,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in AbbVie by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 223,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,207,000 after purchasing an additional 13,073 shares in the last quarter. 65.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $147.77 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.05 and a twelve month high of $150.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.94.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $6,042,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,515,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 428,916 shares of company stock worth $54,098,615 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ABBV. Citigroup increased their target price on AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their target price on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Societe Generale upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.31.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

