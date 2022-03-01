Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Raises Position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,194 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,826 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Amedisys worth $16,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMED. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,055,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 3rd quarter worth $292,000. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 142.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 2,721 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 3rd quarter worth $3,076,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,679 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Amedisys stock opened at $160.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.78. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.12 and a 1-year high of $292.97.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The company had revenue of $559.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.18 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMED. Truist Financial cut their target price on Amedisys from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upgraded Amedisys from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $152.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Amedisys from $221.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Amedisys from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Amedisys from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.33.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

