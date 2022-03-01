Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 1,241 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.15% of Tetra Tech worth $12,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TTEK. FMR LLC raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 3,220.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 22,511 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 131.4% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 16,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after buying an additional 9,573 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the second quarter worth approximately $1,979,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 18.0% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,330,000 after buying an additional 10,222 shares in the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TTEK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $176.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.40.

In other Tetra Tech news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 9,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,658,405.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 2,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.18, for a total transaction of $516,652.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,925 shares of company stock worth $17,930,654. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TTEK opened at $158.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.01 and a 1-year high of $192.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.81.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $679.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 18.78%.

Tetra Tech Profile (Get Rating)

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

