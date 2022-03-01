Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 96,255 Shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC reduced its position in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 397,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 96,255 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Renasant worth $14,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RNST. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Renasant by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 5,002 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Renasant by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,793,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,750,000 after acquiring an additional 42,864 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Renasant by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 473,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,953,000 after purchasing an additional 8,627 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Renasant by 137.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 6,898 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Renasant by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,361,000 after purchasing an additional 93,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RNST opened at $36.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.04. Renasant Co. has a 52-week low of $32.06 and a 52-week high of $46.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $159.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Renasant Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

RNST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 1st. DA Davidson upgraded Renasant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

