Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Trims Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC reduced its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 631,796 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 28,076 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $13,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter worth $28,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter worth $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter worth $36,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 131.6% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter worth $43,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPD stock opened at $24.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.41 and a 200-day moving average of $22.72. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.07). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.465 dividend. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.62%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.57%.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 15,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.76 per share, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 5,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.60 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 30,000 shares of company stock worth $701,600 in the last ninety days. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

