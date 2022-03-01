SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2022

SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 42.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SEMR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on SEMrush from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on SEMrush from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on SEMrush from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on SEMrush in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.94.

SEMR traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.07. The stock had a trading volume of 12,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,417. SEMrush has a 1 year low of $10.62 and a 1 year high of $32.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.58.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SEMrush in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SEMrush in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in SEMrush by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in SEMrush in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in SEMrush in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

About SEMrush (Get Rating)

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR)

Receive News & Ratings for SEMrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEMrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.