SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 42.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SEMR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on SEMrush from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on SEMrush from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on SEMrush from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on SEMrush in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.94.

SEMR traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.07. The stock had a trading volume of 12,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,417. SEMrush has a 1 year low of $10.62 and a 1 year high of $32.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.58.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SEMrush in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SEMrush in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in SEMrush by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in SEMrush in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in SEMrush in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

