ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) COO Sells $2,877,200.00 in Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 5,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.44, for a total value of $2,877,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Chirantan Jitendra Desai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 14th, Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,000 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.48, for a total value of $1,735,440.00.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded down $8.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $571.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,587,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,037,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $448.27 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $576.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $623.74. The company has a market capitalization of $114.21 billion, a PE ratio of 500.94, a PEG ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.04.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $657.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $641.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $807.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $694.07.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 13.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 36,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,949,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,999,292,000 after buying an additional 86,441 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 7.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 90,253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,599,000 after buying an additional 5,872 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 50.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,362,000 after buying an additional 8,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 38.0% in the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 1,267 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

