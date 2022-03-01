Sezzle (OTC:SEZNL) Downgraded by DA Davidson

Sezzle (OTC:SEZNL – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Sezzle stock opened at $1.40 on Tuesday.
