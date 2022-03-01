SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Short Interest Up 2,244.4% in February

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, an increase of 2,244.4% from the January 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SGSOY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on SGS to CHF 3,150 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group raised SGS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut SGS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SGS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SGS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,150.00.

Shares of SGSOY opened at $28.50 on Tuesday. SGS has a 1 year low of $26.48 and a 1 year high of $33.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

SGS SA is engages in the provision of inspection, verification, testing, certification and quality assurance services. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Food and Life, Mineral Services, Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services, Consumer and Retail Services, Certification and Business Enhancement, Industrial Services, Environment, Health and Safety Services, Transportation Services, and Governments and Institutions Services.

