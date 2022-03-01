Share Repurchase Program Approved by Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 1st, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their price target on Ross Stores from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Gordon Haskett downgraded Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Ross Stores from $152.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Ross Stores from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.14.

Shares of ROST stock traded down $1.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,999,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,986,226. The company has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.22 and a 200-day moving average of $109.02. Ross Stores has a 52 week low of $86.15 and a 52 week high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.39%.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

