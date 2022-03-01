Shell (LON:SHEL) Given a GBX 2,400 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) received a GBX 2,400 ($32.20) price target from stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SHEL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,038 ($27.34) target price on shares of Shell in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Shell in a report on Friday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,500 ($33.54) price target on shares of Shell in a report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,125 ($28.51) price target on shares of Shell in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,750 ($36.90) price target on shares of Shell in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,453.50 ($32.92).

LON SHEL opened at GBX 1,945.40 ($26.10) on Tuesday. Shell has a 52 week low of GBX 1,874.80 ($25.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,080 ($27.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.81, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of £148.82 billion and a PE ratio of 10.37.

In other Shell news, insider Ben van Beurden sold 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,040 ($27.37), for a total transaction of £3,876,000 ($5,200,590.37).

Royal Dutch Shell plc is a global group of energy and petrochemical companies with more than 80,000 employees in more than 70 countries. It uses advanced technologies and take an innovative approach to help build a sustainable energy future.

