Shelter Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:SHQA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Shelter Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:SHQA – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the January 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Shelter Acquisition Corp I during the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Shelter Acquisition Corp I during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shelter Acquisition Corp I during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Shelter Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter worth $341,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Shelter Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter worth $490,000. 51.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SHQA opened at $9.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.74. Shelter Acquisition Corp I has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

Shelter Acquisition Corporation I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Shelter Acquisition Corporation I is based in United States.

