Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Shares Down 8.1%

Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) fell 8.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.43 and last traded at $20.53. 7,356 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 228,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.35.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHEN. Raymond James raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,848,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,132,000 after purchasing an additional 263,142 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,491,000 after acquiring an additional 86,841 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,346,000 after acquiring an additional 113,516 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 586,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,510,000 after acquiring an additional 9,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 167.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 504,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,940,000 after acquiring an additional 316,069 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

