Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Shares Down 8.1%

Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) fell 8.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.43 and last traded at $20.53. 7,356 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 228,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.35.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHEN. Raymond James raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.12.
About Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)
Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.
