Shield Protocol Market Capitalization Hits $372,633.41 (SHIELD)

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 1st. Shield Protocol has a market cap of $372,633.41 and approximately $1,271.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Shield Protocol has traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar. One Shield Protocol coin can now be bought for $1.52 or 0.00003468 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00043018 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,944.58 or 0.06700981 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,742.73 or 0.99545456 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00044489 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00048009 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Shield Protocol Coin Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,499 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Shield Protocol Coin Trading

