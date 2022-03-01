SHIELD (XSH) Trading Up 17.6% Over Last Week

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded up 15.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. One SHIELD coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 17.6% higher against the dollar. SHIELD has a total market cap of $136,233.58 and approximately $9.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44,215.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,934.48 or 0.06636850 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.49 or 0.00254426 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $329.18 or 0.00744501 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00013107 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00068732 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00007251 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.04 or 0.00395879 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.16 or 0.00201643 BTC.

About SHIELD

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

Buying and Selling SHIELD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

