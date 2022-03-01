Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $399.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Shift4 Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. Shift4 Payments updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

FOUR stock traded down $4.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.90. 70,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,188,721. The company has a quick ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.24. Shift4 Payments has a 1 year low of $43.08 and a 1 year high of $104.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.39 and a beta of 1.93.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FOUR shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shift4 Payments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $81.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.56.

In other news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 1,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total value of $71,930.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 12.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOUR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $854,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 5,665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.