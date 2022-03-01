Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Shares Gap Down to $52.65

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $52.65, but opened at $50.28. Shift4 Payments shares last traded at $49.98, with a volume of 30,462 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shift4 Payments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Loop Capital started coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $81.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.56.

The company has a current ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -51.62 and a beta of 1.93.

In other Shift4 Payments news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 1,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total transaction of $71,930.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOUR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 201,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,866,000 after purchasing an additional 87,287 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,057,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 266.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 613,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,481,000 after purchasing an additional 445,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 190,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,845,000 after purchasing an additional 23,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile (NYSE:FOUR)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

