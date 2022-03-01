Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for The Vitec Group (LON:VTC)

The Vitec Group (LON:VTC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,810 ($24.29) price target on shares of The Vitec Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,736.67 ($23.30).

The Vitec Group stock opened at GBX 1,182 ($15.86) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,330.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,434.46. The Vitec Group has a 1-year low of GBX 976 ($13.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,661.06 ($22.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.88, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of £546.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50.

The Vitec Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

