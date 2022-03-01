Short Interest in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Increases By 608.0%

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, an increase of 608.0% from the January 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.18. The stock had a trading volume of 254 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,333. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.72. Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a twelve month low of $10.54 and a twelve month high of $12.66.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th.
About Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (Get Rating)
Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. It focuses on long-term growth of capital and seeks high current dividend income. The company was founded on May 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.
