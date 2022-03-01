Short Interest in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Increases By 608.0%

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, an increase of 608.0% from the January 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.18. The stock had a trading volume of 254 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,333. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.72. Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a twelve month low of $10.54 and a twelve month high of $12.66.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $318,000.

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. It focuses on long-term growth of capital and seeks high current dividend income. The company was founded on May 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

