Short Interest in BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BTAVF) Expands By 1,921.3%

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BTAVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,000 shares, an increase of 1,921.3% from the January 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 475.0 days.
BATM Advanced Communications stock opened at $0.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.05. BATM Advanced Communications has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $1.40.
