Short Interest in BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BTAVF) Increases By 1,921.3%

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BTAVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,000 shares, a growth of 1,921.3% from the January 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 475.0 days.

Shares of BATM Advanced Communications stock opened at $0.69 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.05. BATM Advanced Communications has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $1.40.

About BATM Advanced Communications (Get Rating)

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and distribution of medical and telecommunication products. It operates through the Networking and Cyber; and Bio-Medical segments. The Networking and Cyber segment includes the research and development, production and marketing of data communication products in the field of local and wide area networks and premises management systems.

