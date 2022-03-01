Short Interest in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ) Declines By 89.7%

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, a decrease of 89.7% from the January 31st total of 250,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 315,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE BMEZ traded down 0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching 20.24. 4,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,515. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II has a 52 week low of 18.38 and a 52 week high of 29.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 22.23.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.60%.

In other BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II news, Portfolio Manager Christopher Accettella acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 21.86 per share, with a total value of 39,348.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMEZ. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,910,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,817,000 after acquiring an additional 151,833 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II during the 4th quarter worth $3,620,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,274,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,323,000 after acquiring an additional 105,383 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II in the 4th quarter valued at $2,114,000. Finally, Nova R Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II in the 4th quarter valued at $1,034,000.

