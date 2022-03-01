Short Interest in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Decreases By 90.9%

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 90.9% from the January 31st total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 204,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of BBN stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,032. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a twelve month low of $21.94 and a twelve month high of $27.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.10.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.123 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%.
About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (Get Rating)
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of taxable municipal securities known as Build America Bonds.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (BBN)
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
- The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
- 3 High-Risk High-Reward Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.