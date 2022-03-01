Short Interest in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Decreases By 90.9%

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 90.9% from the January 31st total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 204,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of BBN stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,032. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a twelve month low of $21.94 and a twelve month high of $27.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.10.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.123 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the third quarter worth $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of taxable municipal securities known as Build America Bonds.

